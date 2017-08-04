Cobblers go orange and purple for new third kit

Have your say

The future is orange... with a little bit of purple thrown in.

The Cobblers have unveiled their new Nike third kit for the new season, and it’s a bright one.

The shirt is mainly orange, with purple gradient horizontal stripes, and has a tapered v neckline.

It is a slim fit style, and is made with Nike Dri-FIT fabric.

The kit is completed with orange shorts and socks, and is available to purchase in store and online from 10am today (Friday, August 4).

Town have now unveiled three new shirt designs this summer, with the orange third kit following on from the claret home shirt and black away kit.