Cobblers defender Poole called up to Wales Under-21 squad

Cobblers defender Regan Poole has been called up to the Wales Under-21 squad.

The Manchester United loan man, who is still only 19, was today named in the Welsh squad for the start of their European Championship qualifying campaign.

Managed by former Cobblers boss Rob Page, Wales face a double header against Switzerland and Portugal.

The Welsh are on the road for both games, travelling to Biel to take on the Swiss on September 1, before taking on Portugal in Chaves four days later.

Poole’s call up means he will miss the Cobblers’ scheduled Sky Bet League One trip to Wigan Athletic.

The teenager has so far made one appearance for the Cobblers, starting in the 1-0 defeat to Fleetwood on August 12.

Wales Under-21 squad: Goalkeepers: Luke Pilling (Tranmere Rovers), Owen Evans (Wigan Athletic); Defenders: Cola Dasilva (Chelsea), Cameron Coxe (Cardiff City), Chris Mepham (Brentford), Regan Poole (Manchester United - on loan at Northampton Town), Aron Davies (Fulham), Rhys Abbruzzese (Cardiff City), Joe Rodon (Swansea City). Midfielders: Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Nathan Broadhead (Everton), Jack Evans (Swansea City), David Brooks (Sheffield United), Mark Harris (Cardiff City). Forwards: Tyler Roberts (West Bromwich Albion), George Thomas (Leicester City), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), Daniel James (Swansea City - on loan at Shrewsbury Town).