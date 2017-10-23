Cobblers cut ticket prices for FA Cup date with Scunthorpe United

The Cobblers have reduced admission prices for next month’s FA Cup first round clash with Scunthorpe United at Sixfields.

The clash against the Iron is on Saturday, November 4 (ko 3pm), and the price of an adult ticket has been cut to £15.

It will be £12 for senior citizens (over-65), just £5 for under-18s and free for under sevens.

Tickets are now on sale to season ticket holders only from Sixfields and via ntfcdirect.co.uk.

Tickets will then go on unlimited general sale from 10am on Thursday.

Town have also announced the club’s annual service of remembrance will take place at the Walter Tull Memorial, before the cup match against Scunthorpe.

The service will take place at 2pm, and all supporters are invited to attend.