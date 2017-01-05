Cobblers closing in on hat-trick of new signings

The Cobblers are hopeful of bringing in three new players in the coming days, and could have at least one new face in the squad ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two trip to Bristol Rovers (ko 3pm).

Manager Rob Page has been given the go ahead to continue with the reshaping of his misfiring squad, having already signed Millwall winger Gregg Wylde and Crystal Palace central midfielder Hiram Boateng on loan until the end of the season.

The most urgent area that needs strengthening is at right-back, with both Aaron Phillips and Brendan Moloney expected to be out until at least February with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Zander Diamond was forced to cover at right-back in the second half of Monday’s disappointing 2-1 defeat to Bradford City and struggled, and the Scot is now expected to return to the more familiar surroundings of central defence to replace Gaby Zakuani, who is on international duty with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

There is no other natural right-back cover in the squad, and the Cobblers are attempting to finalise a deal for a player who featured in the Sky Bet Championship last season, while also looking at other right-back options ahead of the trip to the Memorial Stadium.

Page is also believed to be close to strengthening the Cobblers attack, with the deal for one striker already agreed, although it may not be signed off before this weekend at the request of his current club.

Another striker is also on the Cobblers boss’s radar, as he tries to pep up his side’s goal power.

Wylde - who came on as a second-half substitiute against the Bantams - and Boateng are both in line to make their full debuts at Bristol Rovers, with Page likely to reshape his team.

The Cobblers go into the trip to Gloucestershire off the back of two straight defeats, and on a run of eight losses in 10 games in all competitions.

Rovers, who were hammered 4-1 at Charlton Athletic on Monday, have won their past three home games in the league.