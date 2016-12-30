Cobblers boss Page keen to get business done early in January transfer window

Boss Rob Page has confirmed he hopes the Cobblers will be doing early business in the January transfer window.

The Town manager is keen to strengthen the Sixfields squad, and add the quality he believes will see the team press towards the top end of Sky Bet League One.

The Cobblers are in 13th place in the table at the midway point of the campaign, having amasssed 30 points from 23 games, which is more than respectable following last season’s promotion from league two.

But Page, who missed out on the signing of winger Dean Cox from Leyton Orient on the final day of the summer transfer window, still has areas of his squad he wants to improve, and he hopes to do that as quickly as possible once the January window opens on Sunday.

It seems unlikely players will be signed in time for Monday’s date with Bradford City, but Page does want ‘bodies in the building’ as quickly as possible, and says that he, head of recruitment Andy Melville, chairman Kelvin Thomas and chief executive James Whiting have been on the case throughout the festive season.

“We have been working hard over Christmas, myself, Andy Melville, Kelvin and James,” said Page, who is preparing his team for their New Year’s Eve trip to Sheffield United.

“We have been working hard to try and improve us as a squad, and the aim is to get work done early.

“By the beginning part of January we want bodies in the building, and if we can’t do that it will be through no fault of our own and be down to other circumstances dictating otherwise.

“We will make sure we endeavour to bring the players in during the January window, and like I said we will make sure we will try and get them in at the beginning of January.

“That’s our aim.”

There are also set to be players leaving the club, with it already having been confirmed that striker JJ Hooper will be going back to Port Vale when his loan deal expires on January 9.

Page will also have to make a decision on Kenji Gorre, whose loan from Swansea City ends in Janaury, while several fringe first teamers could be keen to find themselves loan moves away from Sixfields to get some first team action.