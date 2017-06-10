Cobblers boss Edinburgh confident transfer-listed trio will find new clubs

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh believes all three of the players currently on the transfer-list will have left the club before the start of the new Sky Bet League One season.

The Town manager last month told four contracted players they had no future at Sixfields, with Rod McDonald, Harry Beautyman, Jak McCourt and Raheem Hanley all being told they are free to leave.

Raheem Hanley

Central defender McDonald has already gone, signing for league two outfit Coventry City, and Edinburgh says there has been interest in the other three.

“Rod has completed his move, and there has been some really strong interest in Harry,” said Edinburgh.

“There have been other enquiries on the other two as well, and I would be surprised if they all haven’t parted company with us by the time we come back for pre-season.”

It’s crucial for Edinburgh that the players move on, so that funds are freed up to bring in players he wants, and he added: “Obviously what goes out, allows more to come in.

Jak McCourt was signed last summer by Rob Page

“That is no disrespect to the boys going out, it’s just the way it works.

“The less players we have on the books that we don’t need, then the better it is for us to bring players in.”

Beautyman, McCourt and Hanley were all signed for the club by Rob Page last summer, with Beautyman costing money as he was bought from Peterborough United.

McCourt and Beautyman were both used frequently by Page, but their opportunities became more and more limited under Edinburgh was became manager in mid-January.

Left-back Hanley has yet to make a start for the club, featured just once as a second-half substitute in the League, and was not used at all by Edinburgh, even when Dave Buchanan was suspended for the trip to Bury towards the end of the campaign.