Cobblers boss Edinburgh believes he will ‘bring the best’ out of new signing Yaser Kasim

Justin Edinburgh believes he can ‘bring the best out of’ the ‘incredibly talented’ Yaser Kasim after securing the midfielder’s services for the Cobblers.

The 26-year-old was believed to be on the radar of Championship outfit Bristol City this summer, as well as the Cobblers’ Sky Bet League One rivals Charlton Athletic and clubs in Spain and Portugal.

Yaser Kasim in action for Swindon against Peterborough United

The Iraq international began his career at Brighton & Hove Albion, but failed to cement a first team place on the south coast and made the move to Swindon Town, where he has spent the past four seasons.

He was a key man as the Robins reached the league one play-off final in 2015, losing to Preston North End at Wembley, but was also part of the Swindon team relegated to league two in April.

He was offered a new deal at the County Ground, but has decided to move on after 139 appearances in the red and white of the Wiltshire club, and has chosen to further his career at the Cobblers.

A tough-tackling midfielder who was dubbed the ‘Iraqi Pirlo’ when he was at his best, things have seemingly gone awry in Kasim’s career, with question marks over his commitment and fitness in the past 12 months.

But Edinburgh is delighted to sign the Baghdad-born player, and believes he can get him fit and firing again: “Yaser is an incredibly talented player.

“He has attracted interest from clubs at this level, in the Championship and abroad this summer and we are confident we can bring the best out of him.

“Yaser is a good age, he has a fair amount of league one experience and he knows what this level is all about.

“In his time at Swindon the form he showed led to him being linked with Premier League clubs and we believe we can help him produce those displays on a consistent basis in a Northampton Town shirt.

“We have a very good player on our hands and we are sure he will prove an excellent addition to the squad.

“We have been looking for this type of player who balances well with the other midfield players at the club and we are delighted to have signed Yaser.”