Cobblers attacker Hoskins in fitness fight ahead of Sheffield United trip

Sam Hoskins is winning his race to be fit in time for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One trip to Sheffield United - but Cobblers manager Rob Page says he won’t be taking any risks with the player.

Hoskins missed the Boxing Day trip to Oxford United after straining a hamstring in training on Christmas Eve.

His place in the Town starting line-up was taken by Alfie Potter, who enjoyed a good game in the 1-0 win, and Page says he will be happy to name an unchanged team if he feels Hoskins is not quite right.

The former Yeovil Town man is back in training today, with the Cobblers utilising the new 4G surface at Moulton College due to Wednesday night’s heavy frost, and Page will keep a keen eye on how he looks.

“It was disappointing with Sam, he pulled up on Christmas Eve and you could see straight away that he was struggling and he couldn’t complete the session,” said Page.

“Alfie stepped up to the plate at Oxford and I thought he did really well, so if Sam is not right then we will go with what we did the other day.

“Sam is coming on, he is improving all the time and is doing a little bit today because he is training, and we will see how he recovers from that.

“If there is no reaction to what he is going to do today, then he will certainly be in contention for the game.”

In other injury news, Page revealed that Brendan Moloney is back with the main group as he continues his recovery from his knee operation, but this weekend is going to be too soon for the Irishman.

Indeed, it could be another four weeks before he is in first team contention again.

“Brendan is back in with us now and he is cracking on with his work,”said the Town boss.

“It has been a frustrating time for him, and we have given him a little bit of down time to spend with his family but hopefully now we will get him back in and get him working hard.

“Then hopefully, by the beginning of February, we will get him out on the pitches.”