Cobblers ‘angry’ after Gillingham defeat, reveals frustrated Nyatanga

Lewin Nyatanga revealed it was an ‘angry’ Cobblers dressing room after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Gillingham.

Northampton led through John-Joe O’Toole’s first-half header but as missed chances went begging, the Gills fought back and levelled when Max Ehmer lashed home before Jay Emmanuel-Thomas snatched a late winner.

The manner and timing of the Gillingham goals, which came from a poorly-defended set-piece and then a misdirected defensive clearance, frustrated both manager Rob Page and Nyatanga, who admitted it wasn’t acceptable.

“We’re very disappointed and it’s an angry changing room,” the Barnsley loanee revealed afterwards.

“I think winning and losing is a collective thing. Individually we’re angry because we all want to win football matches but we didn’t do that so we’re not happy.

“If we kept a clean sheet we would have won the match so like I’ve always said, collectively we shouldn’t have conceded because the goals were definitely avoidable.

“We know certain things that led up to the goals weren’t good enough from us, so we’ll reassess that this week and make sure they don’t happen again.”

Failure to kill off Gillingham was also Town’s undoing as JJ Hooper, Brendan Moloney and O’Toole all missed presentable opportunities, however much of the focus came at the other end.

Nyatanga himself had another good game but that alone wasn’t enough.

He added: “We definitely should have got something out of the game. We could have got three points but worst case scenario was a draw so to lose it in that manner was gutting.

“In this league not many goals aren’t avoidable. There aren’t many goals where teams really open you up - most are from mistakes or a lack of organisation or set-pieces.

“We’re disappointed with the way we conceded and we’ll look to make amends.”