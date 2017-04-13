Champions are on their way back up

There really couldn’t be a better place for Arron Parkinson to end his playing career on the day Daventry Town will be crowned UCL division one champions.

The champions will be presented with the trophy after Saturday’s rearranged fixture at Woodford United.

I’m looking forward to lifting the trophy in my own village which will be a special moment for me Player-manager Arron Parkinson

Management duo Parkinson and Andy Marks have guided Town to promotion at the first attempt and there will be big celebrations at Byfield Road on Saturday.

Parkinson said: “When you sit back and take in the season as a whole in I couldn’t be prouder of them. For me personally, I’m looking forward to lifting the trophy in my own village which will be a special moment for me.

“I have decided to retire from playing and concentrate solely on taking this group of players forward and I can’t think of a better way than signing off with a win at Woodford.

“When Andy [Marks] and I agreed to take over our aim was to win the United Counties League. We had to piece together a whole new squad without a budget or expenses but most importantly the players believed we could do it.

“We told the players our goals and targets and gradually they all started to sign. After a shaky start and defeats in our first couple of games the players began to gel, trust each other and start playing some attractive football.

“There have been ups and downs along the way but the league has, in my opinion, been very competitive and brought out the best in my players.

“The players this season have been truly magnificent and a pleasure to manage and spend time with. They deserve all the credit and plaudits they get in the coming weeks.

“Lastly I would just like to thank my staff Andy Marks, Dez Midson, Steve Allen, Simon Lord and Adie Fuller for their efforts this season. Without their important contribution none of this would of been possible.

“And also the committee at Daventry Town FC for giving me the chance to manage this club. Hopefully we can all move forward together and have further success in the future.

“The support from everyone over last few weeks has been fantastic and hopefully they will all be there Saturday to cheer the lads on when they lift the trophy.”