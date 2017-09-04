Chairman Thomas says Hasselbaink was board’s ‘top choice’ to be new Cobblers boss

Chairman Kelvin Thomas says the Cobblers have landed their ‘top choice’ with the appointment of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as the club’s new manager.

The former Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers boss has signed a three-year contract at Sixfields, and will take immediate charge and prepare the team for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Doncaster Rovers.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas

Thomas said the club ‘receieved a high number if applications’ for the managerial post following last Thursday’s sacking of Justin Edinburgh, but that Hasselbaink quickly emerged as the front runner.

The club and the former Chelsea and Leeds United striker were in discussion throughout the weekend, and after agreeing to take the role, Hasselbaink signed the paperwork on Monday.

“Once we made the decision regarding the position last week we received a high number of applications,” said Thomas.

“We had two targets that we wanted to speak to initially and following discussions with myself and then other members of the board, Jimmy became our top choice so we are pleased to be able to secure his services.

“He is an inspirational leader, someone who has had success at this level in the recent past and we think he is a very good fit here.”

Hasselbaink’s success at this level was a three month spell as manager of Burton Albion, who he guided to the top of the league one table in November, 2015, after steering them to the league two title the previous May.

His success with the Brewers led to QPR enticing him to Shepherds Bush and a crack at life in the Championship, but his spell at Loftus Road didn’t quite go to plan.

The Rs finished in 12th in May, 2016, but were 17th the following November when Hasselbaink lost his job.

Thomas says he and his fellow Cobblers directors have done their homework on Hasselbaink, and added; “We have sought a lot of advice and have spoken to and taken on board feedback from people who have worked with Jimmy before and those who have played against his teams.

“He is a manager who injects confidence and belief into his players, and someone who we think can begin to unlock the potential of what we believe is a good squad we have here.

“We are delighted to have been able to make this appointment, and we now have two very important home games coming up, against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday and Portsmouth next Tuesday (Sept 12).

“We look forward to seeing big crowds at both games to welcome Jimmy to Northampton and to support the team.”

Hasselbaink is the third Cobblers managerial appointment made by Thomas in the space of just 15 months.

Following Chris Wilder’s decision to leave the club and join Sheffield United, Thomas first turned to Rob Page who was in charge for a little more than seven months before he was sacked.

Edinburgh was then handed the job in January, and he lasted only a little longer, losing his job after eight months at the helm.