Cassidy maintains scoring form as Town move up to third place

Daventry Town have moved up to third in the United Counties League.

Phil Cassidy got his third goal in as many games as Town returned from Sleaford Town with a 4-1 victory in Saturday’s premier division fixture.

In the absence of Dan Bendon, Rico Alexander returned at right-back while Ant O’Connor recovered from the injury he picked up in the opener against Worcester City and Adam Creaney made a welcome return on the bench.

Town had the bulk of the possession but the final ball was missing. Sleaford were limited to breaks but invariably the ball over the top ran through to O’Connor or out of play.

O’Connor kept Town it early on before Craig Robinson failed to beat the Sleaford keeper at the other end and Kieran Fitzgerald saw his shot blocked by a defender. Town broke the deadlock just before the break when Robbie Parsons was sent sprawling in the box and Robinson took over the spot-kick duties to convert.

Town doubled their advantage three minutes after the restart when Robinson rounded the keeper and unselfishly squared the ball for Fitzgerald to finish.

Robinson and Fitzgerald were just off target from the edge of the box before the unmarked Peter Dearle hit the base of the post. O’Connor produced a super save to keep out close range header before Parsons glanced a header against the post.

Sleaford reduced the arrears when midfielder Tom Curtis saw his 30 yarder beat O’Connor via the upright. But Town restored their two-goal cushion when the keeper could only parry substitute Sam Jackson’s shot and Cassidy netted from the rebound.

Town got a fourth goal late on when Robinson set up Jackson who fired into the bottom corner of the net to complete the scoring.