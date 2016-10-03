Cassidy gets his shooting boots on as Daventry cruise through

Phil Cassidy bagged four goals as Daventry Town stormed into the second round of the NFA Junior Cup.

Daventry cruised past Corby Stewart’s & Lloyds with a 7-2 victory on Saturday at Communications Park.

Cassidy scored four while Sam Heavey, Bradley Stowe and an own goal completing the scoring. Both Corby goals came from winger Greg Purcell.

For the second week running an early own goal got Daventry off to the best start when Corby midfielder Andy Hobbs sliced Elliot Lamb-Johnson’s cross past keeper Dominic Roggero.

Lamb-Johnson was also the architect for Daventry’s second goal, Cassidy turning in his cross at the near post. Lamb-Johnson also volleyed just wide from the edge of the area.

Daventry could have added to their tally when a counter attack saw Scott Cross through on Roggero only to shoot wide. Adam Creaney’s shot from 20 yards was tipped round the post by Roggero and Heavey also fired just wide.

Corby did have chances with George McClellan saving well from Jack Rogers. Purcell pulled a goal back just before halftime, lifting the ball over the stranded McClellan and into the net.

After the restart, Cassidy turned provider when his cross was converted by Stowe. Cassidy got his second when he latched on to Heavey’s pass to fire past Roggero.

Heavey got the fifth goal when a quick free-kick left him with time and space in the box to finish at the near post. The goals kept coming and Cassidy completed his hat-trick after another defensive mistake from Corby.

Heavey shot wide when clean through and Cross also missed several chances before the seventh goal arrived. Heavey hit the bar but Cassidy made no mistake from the rebound.

Purcell pulled another goal near the end when he beat Ross Harris on the edge of the box and finished past McClellan.