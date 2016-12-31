Byrom leaves Cobblers as he has his contract terminated

Midfielder Joel Byrom has left the Cobblers and signed for Mansfield Town after having his Sixfields contract terminated.

The 30-year-old midfielder was signed in the summer of 2014 by Chris Wilder, and was a key figure in the Town team for two seasons.

Joel Byrom was a key man in the Cobblers' Sky Bet League title-winning campaign

His Town contract was due to expire in June.

Byrom made 81 starts and six substitute appearances during his stint at Sixfields, but he has found his opportunities limited under Rob Page.

Indeed, Byrom has made just one league start this season, and that appearance lasted just 45 minutes as he struggled in the first half of the 3-0 derby defeat at Peterborough United.

Matt Taylor has been Page’s go-to man for the left side of central midfield, and Byrom’s only other action in Sky Bet League One was as a late substitute in the 0-0 draw at Oldham in August.

Byrom did also start in two of the Cobblers’ three EFL Checkatrade Trophy group matches, but in all has featured just four times in the first team this season, compared to 40 last campaign, although he was less of a regular in the final three months of last season following the signing of Danny Rose.

“It is in the best interests of all parties that Joel moves on,” said Page.

“He is a first class professional but at this stage of his career he needs to be playing games.”