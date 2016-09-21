Bring on the big guns! Cobblers striker Revell wants to take on Manchester United’s strongest team

Alkex Revell is hoping Manchester United wheel out every big gun they have got for Wednesday night’s EFL Cup third round clash against the Cobblers at Sixfields (ko 7.45pm).

The big striker can’t wait to test himself against one of the giants of world football, and he wants Jose Mourinho to pick the strongest side he possibly can.

The former Rotherham United and MK Dons man is not interested in taking on a weakened team or a second string United outfit on a night he says is ‘built for a hero’.

Revell wants to be taking on a United side including Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and the rest.

“If you draw a team like Manchester United you want to play against the best players, because that’s why we’ve worked so hard to beat West Brom in the previous round,” said Revell.

“You earn the right to do that.

“Whoever plays is going to be world class, and the fact they’ve lost a few games on the spin adds to the pressure for whoever comes in to perform.

“If you don’t perform here at Northampton, you’ve got a player who can come in and take your place straight away.

“They’ve probably got four or five who can take their place.

“But you want to play the best, you don’t want someone to say ‘oh well, you beat the reserve team’. We don’t want that.”

United travel to Sixfields aiming to call a halt to a three-match losing streak, and Mourinho is expected to name a strong side to ensure they are not the victims of a giant-killing.

But that is definitely what is on Revell’s mind, and he would love to be the hero who writes his name in Cobblers folklore.

“Nights like these are built for a hero from a lower club to score and knock a big team out,” said Revell, who was on target in the previous round against West Brom.

“I hope it’s me, but if I was part of a team that would rank alongside it.

“For me scoring against them would be one of the best things you can ask for, so I’ll be trying to go for it.

“This is why you do play football, you want to be in the spotlight and playing against the best players in the world.

“And we’ve earned the right to be there, so now we need to go and prove it.”