Bring it on! Edinburgh says struggling Cobblers relishing Peterborough showdown

Boss Justin Edinburgh says struggling Cobblers are relishing Saturday’s big derby showdown with in-form Peterborough United at Sixfields (ko 3pm).

Town may have lost four our of four so far this season, and scored just one goal, but Edinburgh insists spirit in the camp is still high despite the poor results.

There have been definining moments in all of the matches, and when we start to capitalise on those defining moments this group will be looking ahead rather than backwards Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh

Asked if confidence has been affected by the team’s bad start, which was underlined by last weekend’s disappointing 4-1 loss at Charlton Athletic, Edinburgh said: “It’s about the atmosphere you create around the training ground.

“That’s my job, to make sure that people aren’t anxious and aren’t fearful.

“I don’t think there is any better game than we have on Saturday in terms of Peterborough coming to Sixfields, and I know the players and myself are relishing the game ahead.”

The Posh derby is only Town’s second home game of the campaign, and Edinburgh added: “I have no doubt we will get the result that I feel we have deserved.

“In the first two league games, I felt we deserved something for our defensive qualities at Shrewsbury, and then for the chances created and the way we played for periods, I felt we deserved something against Fleetwood.

“I think at QPR we deserved something, and on Saturday although the scoreline says 4-1, take those last two late goals out of the equation and there were chances for us in that game.

“There have been definining moments in all of the matches, and when we start to capitalise on those defining moments this group will be looking ahead rather than backwards.”

The start to the season Town have suffered was not what anybody was imagining on the eve of the campaign opener at Shrewsbury just three weeks ago.

And although things have gone awry, a determined Edinburgh believes this losing start will ultimately make the team stronger.

“I believe the players are committed, focused and absolutely determined,” said the Cobblers boss.

“I always say that through bad times, the victories when they come will be even sweeter and push you on to bigger and better things.

“And that’s what we have to remember from this tough start, that when we turn the corner we embrace it and we remember this and that will spur us on.”