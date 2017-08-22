BREAKING: Graham Carr returns to Cobblers as an associate director

Graham Carr is back at the Cobblers.

The former Town player and manager has returned to the club as an associate director, with chairman Kelvin Thomas moving quickly to get the 72-year-old on board, following his recent departure from Newcastle United.

The supporters bar at Sixfields is named after Graham Carr

It is sure to be a popular move with the club’s supporters, with Carr having already excelled at the club as a player, and then a manager.

On the field, Carr was part of the team that reached the top flight of English football in the mid-60s, playing 27 times as Dave Bowen’s team mixed it with the big boys for one glorious season.

In all, Carr was a Cobblers player for eight years, and he returned as a manager in 1985.

It was to prove to be another golden era for the club as Carr built a free-scoring and exciting team that scorched its way to the Division Four title in 1987.

The club didn’t win another title until 2016.

In all, Carr spent five seasons as Town boss before leaving in 1990, and after a series of managerial jobs, he moved into the world of scouting.

It was another profession Carr took to well, and he has been chief scout at Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and, most recently Newcastle United.

Carr left St James’ Park by mutual consent in the summer, having spent seven years in the north east, and Thomas has now offered him the chance to return to the Nortrhampton in the hope the club, and manager Justin Edinburgh, can tap into his extensive football knowledge and contacts book.

“I am thrilled that Graham has accepted my invitation to become an associate director of the club,” said Thomas.

“Graham has a long affinity with the club and Northampton Town has always been very close to his heart.

“We also know he is a hugely respected figure within the world of football and he is someone who is very popular with supporters, you only have to see they chose to name the bar here at Sixfields after him to know that.

“Since taking over the club it’s been good getting to know Graham and when he retired from Newcastle it seemed an obvious move to get him on board with us.

“His knowledge and experience will be beneficial in general and I’m sure he will also be helping Andy Melville along the way too, watching some games here and there.”

Carr, who has continued to live in the area since he joined the Cobblers as a player, has been a regular visitor to the Sixfields directors box in recent years and is delighted with his new role.

“I am thrilled and honoured to have been offered this position,” said Carr.

“I have always had a huge affection for Northampton Town and am delighted to see how the club has progressed in the last 18 months or so.

“If I can help Justin (Edinburgh) or Andy (Melville) at all then I would be delighted to do so, and I very much looking forward to supporting the club in any way I can.”