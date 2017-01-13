BREAKING: Edinburgh ‘honoured and delighted’ to become the new boss of Northampton Town

Justin Edinburgh says he is ‘delighted and honoured’ to be the new Cobblers manager, saying the job is ‘a fantastic opportunity for any manager’.

Edinburgh was unveiled as Rob Page’s replacement in the Town hot seat on Friday afternoon - less than two weeks after he was sacked as boss at Sky Bet League One rivals Gillingham.

“I’m delighted and honoured to be appointed the new manager of Northampton Town,” said the 47-year-old, who has signed a two-and-a-half year contract at Sixfields.

“The club has made terrific progress recently and this would be a fantastic opportunity for any manager, so I am very pleased to be given this chance.

“Northampton Town has a reputation of being a very well run club, with some fantastic training facilities and an excellent fanbase.

“There is potential there to take the club forward and I will work very hard to do just that.”

Edinburgh has enjoyed promotion success in the past, taking Newport County from the Conference into the Football League, and he also reached the Conference play-off semi-finals when in charge at Rushden & Diamonds.

His time at Gillingham saw him claim a ninth-place finish in his only full season in charge, and the team was level on points with the Cobblers, and one place below them, when he was dismissed on January 3.

Edinburgh, who will take a watching brief in Saturday’s clash with Scunthorpe United at Sixfields before officially taking charge on Monday, is promising the Cobblers fans he will try and produce a brand of attacking football.

“We want to provide a winning team and a team that plays football the right way,” ssaid Edinburgh.

“My teams are known for strength, high energy and playing on the front foot and I want to continue that here.

“I know how much the Northampton Town supporters get behind their team and I have experienced some fantastic atmospheres at Sixfields as an opposing manager and hopefully we can work together to enjoy some good times.

“I will watch Saturday’s game and the players who are here will have their opportunities to impress, both on Saturday and moving forward.”