BREAKING: Cobblers swoop to sign former Milton Keynes Dons attacker Dean Bowditch

The Cobblers have made their sixth signing of the summer with the capture of former Milton Keynes Dons attacker Dean Bowditch.

Bowditch, who turned 31 last week, left Stadium MK at the end of last season after a successful six-year spell in Buckinghamshire, and he has signed a two-year deal at Sixfields, effective from July 1.

It will be the Bishop Stortford-born player’s second spell as a Cobblers player, as he was also on loan at the club for a two-month spell in the 2007/08 season.

Then an Ipswich Town player, Stuart Gray brought Bowditch to Sixfields and he made 10 appearances in the claret and white in league one, scoring twice, once in a 4-1 home win over Bournemouth and in a 1-1 Sixfields draw with Millwall.

Bowditch made 35 starts and 47 substitute appearances for Ipswich while on the books at Portman Road, scoring nine times, and also enjoyed further loan spells at Burnley, Wycombe Wanderers, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, before he signed for Yeovil Town in the summer of 2009.

While at Huish Park, Bowditch scored 25 goals in 70 starts, and that form earned his move to Milton Keynes, where he went on to become a regular fixture, and was part of the Dons team that won promotion from Sky Bet League One in 2015.

He made 179 starts for Milton Keynes and 48 substitute appearances, netting 48 times, including one in the Dons’ 3-2 defeat at Sixfields last season.

Bowditch played 35 times for MK last season, scoring nine goals, but found himself marginalised once Robbie Neilson took over as boss from Karl Robinson before Christmas.

Bowditch can operate as a midfielder or a striker, and becomes the second MK Dons player to sign for the Cobblers this summer. following in the footsteps of Daniel Powell.