BREAKING: Cobblers make 11th summer signing as they land central defender Aaron Pierre

The Cobblers have completed their outfield defensive recruitment with the signing of Wycombe Wanderers central defender Aaron Pierre.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Sixfields, and arrives on a free transfer having turned down the offer of a new contract with the Chairboys.

The powerful Pierre has been attracting a lot of interest from clubs throughout the summer, and has recently been on trial with Sky Bet Championship side Bristol City, playing in two friendlies for the Robins.

Ashton Gate boss Lee Johnson was impressed with the player, but decided against signing him, although he did say: “Aaron’s a great lad and one we’ll keep an eye on.”

Pierre becomes the Cobblers’ 11th signing of the summer, and is the fourth central defender to join the club, following Leon Barnett, Ashton Taylor and Regan Poole.

A Grenada international, Pierre began his career in the youth ranks at Fulham, before signing his first professional contract at Brentford.

He spent two seasons at Griffin Park, but failed to nail down a first team place, and after a loan spell with Wycombe - during which he scored his first senior goal in a 1-1 Good Friday draw with the Cobblers - he signed on at Adams Park in the summer of 2014.

In his time with the Chairboys, Pierre made 146 starts and three substitute appearances, scoring 10 goals.

He was offered a new and improved deal by boss Gareth Ainsworth at the end of the season, but with Wycombe again going close but failing to win promotion, he has opted to move up a division and sign for the Cobblers.

At the end of last month, Ainsworth said: “We have offered an improved deal to Aaron.

“Unfortunately a few top end league one clubs and a couple of Championship clubs have expressed an interest but nothing solid.

“I have been there as a footballer and we respect that Aaron wants to play as high as he can but if there is a club that doesn’t necessarily feel right for him, we here at Wycombe Wanderers definitely want to keep Aaron Pierre.”

Pierre is unlikely to be involved in the Cobblers’ trip to the Dog & Duck in Wellingborough on Saturday, where they face Kettering Town in the NFA Maunsell Cup Final (ko 3pm), but could make his debut in next Tuesday’s Sixfields date with Derby County.