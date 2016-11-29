Boss Page seeks solution to goal drought after Cobblers are shut out again

Cobblers boss Rob Page is confident the goals will start to flow again despite it now being over 330 minutes since his side last found the net.

Since John-Joe O’Toole’s first-half header against Gillingham two weeks ago, Northampton have failed to score against Peterborough United, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers, losing all three games 1-0.

Despite dominating much of Saturday’s game at home to Bolton, Northampton rarely forced visiting goalkeeper Ben Alwnick into drastic action with clear-cut chances few and far between.

It’s only two weeks since Northampton sat second in the League One scoring charts, and Page is confident it’s only a matter of time before the goals return.

“It’s definitely something we will work on,” he said. “There’s not a tremendous amount wrong because even only two weeks ago we were the second highest scorers in the division.

“Before Saturday we were about fifth, so we have been capable of scoring goals.

“On two occasions this season we’ve scored seven goals in consecutive games so we’re just going through a little patch at the minute where it’s not quite happening for us.

“Me and the staff will look back at the games where we have created and scored goals and look why things aren’t going for us, and we’ll be working hard to put it right.

“The sooner we learn from our mistakes the better we’ll be and the more games we’ll win.”