Boss Justin Edinburgh ‘thrilled’ as Cobblers snap up Rangers midfielder Matt Crooks

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh says he is ‘thrilled’ to have landed a ‘top signing’ in Matt Crooks from Rangers.

Town landed their man on Tuesday for an undisclosed fee, although it has been widely reported in Scotland that the deal is worth £100,000 to the Glasgow giants.

The Cobblers beat off the challenge of Sky Bet League One rivals Scunthorpe United to land the Leeds-born player’s signature on a three-year deal, and Edinburgh is delighted to have got his man.

“We are thrilled to have secured Matt,” said Edinburgh, who has now signed 10 new players this summer.

“He is a very talented player with a big future ahead of him.”

“He has played at this level and was one of the best players coming out of league two when he went to Rangers.

“We feel he has the potential to get even better and believe he is a top signing for us.”

Crooks has played in league one before, enjoying a successful loan spell at Scunthorpe last season before that was curtailed by a knee injury, and his form caught Edinburgh’s eye, who said: “He was outstanding for Scunthorpe last season and played a part in helping them to the play offs.”

Crooks’ signing means midfield competition is going to be fierce, but Edinburgh believes the 6ft 4in player will bring real quality and flexibility to a squad that now boasts six central midfielders.

“Matt will bring a calming influence to the team,” said the Cobblers boss, who also has the services of John-Joe O’Toole, Matt Taylor, Sam Foley, Yaser Kasim and Shaun McWilliams at his disposal.

“He is comfortable on the ball and also flexible in that he can play in front of the back four or further forward too.

“Matt will form part of a strong and well balanced midfield unit where we have options and competition and we are looking forward to seeing how it all fits into place.”