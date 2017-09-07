Boss Hasselbaink determined to put the smiles back on Sixfields faces

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has pledged to bring the smiles back to Sixfields after starting work as the new Cobblers boss.

There has been plenty of doom and gloom around the club for much of 2017, and last Thursday Justin Edinburgh became the second manager to be sacked in the space of just eight months.

The ex-Gillingham boss, who only took over from Rob Page in January, paid the price for a run of four straight Sky Bet League One defeats to start the season, with the Cobblers sitting pointless and rock-bottom of the table.

Town haven’t won for 14 matches, with their last victory on March 14, and Hasselbaink was on Monday unveiled as the man to turn things around.

On Tuesday, he met the media for the first time, and although he made it clear he is targeting Sixfields success, he wants the players to really start enjoying what he says is ‘the best job in the world’.

Asked what he will bring to the role of Cobblers boss, former Chelsea and Leeds United striker Hasselbaink said: “I will bring a lot of energy, and it is very important for me that the people around me enjoy the journey and there are smiles on people’s faces.

“We might lose a few matches, but we have to make sure we are doing things with joy.

“The players need to understand that they are in the best job in the world, because there is no better job.

“I think if you can jump out of bed, go to training and work in the outside world and put a sweat on, it is the best thing ever.

“So why do that with restraint? Smile and enjoy it.

“When you enjoy it, you can get so much more out of an individual, so I hope i can bring that, with success obviously.

“I hope we can win as many matches as possible, because at the end of the day it is about winning matches.”