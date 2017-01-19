Boss Edinburgh wants Cobblers to be ‘a team of no excuses’ on his watch

Justin Edinburgh says he wants his Cobblers team to be one ‘of no excuses’, and that he is aiming for his Sixfields reign to be one that makes an ‘impression’.

The former Gillingham boss, sacked from his job at the Priestfield Stadium two weeks ago, was named as Rob Page’s successor at Sixfields last weekend.

Probably when Chris Wilder came through the door people would have had different opinions on him, but when he left... that is what I am talking about, I want to be leaving that impression Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh

The 47-year-old takes charge of his first game on Saturday when the Cobblers travel to Milton Keynes Dons (ko 3pm), and he will be hoping to get off to a flying start.

It has been a whirlwind few days for Edinburgh, who accepts that he has been lucky to get another opportunity to manage in Sky Bet League One so soon after his dismissal from the Gills.

He says he has learned from the bitter experience of his first sacking, and that although he knows he has to prove himself, it is not about what people think of you when you take a job that counts, it’s what they think of you when you eventaully leave.

“You are always proving, and always have to prove yourself, because the past is the past, previous is previous, and it’s about what is now,” said Edinburgh.

“I have to say it’s not about what people think about you the day you walk into a club, it’s about what people think of you when you leave.

“That is what I want, I want people to be saying good things about me when I leave.

“People can say whatever they like now, and it is going to be mixed opinions.

“Some people are going to say I’m ‘not the man for the job’, others will say ‘yes’, and others are going to be undecided.

“But I think it is about what people say about you when you leave, whenever that is, and that is what we have to do.”

Edinburgh takes over from Page, who never quite got the fans onside after taking over from Chris Wilder in the wake of that stunning league two title success last May.

And the former Tottenham defender would love to have an impact like his good friend Wilder did at Sixfields.

“This club has had some great managers over the years, and I want to be one of those that people talk about,” said Edinburgh.

“I know the Chris Wilder legacy has been hovering, and I know it would have been a difficult job for Rob, and it will be for myself, but that is what I have to aspire to.

“Probably when Chris came through the door people would have had different opinions, but when he left... that is what I am talking about, I want to be leaving that impression.”

Edinburgh walks into the job with the Cobblers on a run of 10 defeats in 12 matches, and just five points above the relegation zone.

“We have to make an impact, hit the ground running, and everybody has to take responsibility,” said the former Newport and Rushden & Diamonds boss.

“We have to get a trust among one another, and we want to be a team of no excuses - that would be my motto.”