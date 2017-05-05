Boss Edinburgh says Powell will bring ‘excitement, pace, flair and skill’ to Cobblers

Justin Edinburgh believes new signing Daniel Powell will add ‘excitement, flair and skill’ to the Cobblers squad after making the MK Dons winger his first signing of the summer.

The Town manager is ‘delighted’ to have captured one of his main targets so early in the close season, saying the winger is the sort of player who will have ‘supporters on the edge of their seats’ at Sixfields.

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh

Powell, who is 26, came through the ranks at MK Dons having worked his way through their academy, and he made 270 appearances for the first team over a nine-year period, scoring 46 goals.

A winger who can also play in central attacking areas, Edinburgh believes Powell is a perfect fit for the Cobblers, adding real quality to the squad, as well as a versatility that he feels was lacking this season.

Powell was released by MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson on Tuesday, but has been quick to pen to paper on a switch to Sixfields, and Edinburgh said: “I am delighted to welcome Daniel as our first signing this summer.

“Despite only being in his mid-20s, he has a wealth of experience in league one and the Championship and he provides qualities I feel we need more of in the squad.

He offers pace and width, he is direct and he is a threat to defenders. He is unpredictable, he is the sort of player who keeps supporters on the edge of their seats and I think he is a very good signing for us Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh on Daniel Powell

“Daniel is an exciting player who offers flair and skill along with a goal threat, he is a good age and I am sure he will prove a popular addition for the supporters.”

Edinburgh has made the point several times over the past few weeks that he felt the squad he had at his disposal was limited in variety, and that he had few options when games needed changing.

The Town boss says Powell is exactly the type of player that has those attributes, and that he will also fit well into the ‘team dynamic’ at Sixfields.

“We spoke about having a better balance to the squad, of having more options and players with pace who can change games, and Daniel helps in all of those areas,” said Edinburgh.

“We also spoke about the importance of having good characters in the dressing room, Daniel is certainly a good character, he is an excellent professional and he will fit in well.

“We identified Daniel as one of our early targets and we are delighted to have secured this deal so early on.”