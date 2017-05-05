Boss Edinburgh delighted to extend Cobblers career of ‘unbelievable professional’ Taylor

Justin Edinburgh has paid tribute to ‘unbelievable professional’ Matt Taylor and admitted it was a ‘no brainer’ to extend his Cobblers stay by a further 12 months.

Taylor joined Town last summer after leaving Burnley, and was a virtual ever-present in midfield as the the club secured its Sky Bet League One safety.

The 35-year-old made 48 starts and netted eight goals, seven of them in the league, as well as providing a host of assists with his dead-ball delivery.

His only lenghty spell out of the team came in October when he was suspended for three matches for his sending off at Scunthorpe United.

The former Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth man was a first pick for Rob Page as well as Edinburgh, triggering an appearance clause in his contract during the campaign, and the current Town boss admitted there was never any doubt he was going to agree to the Oxford-born player staying at Sixfields.

“For me, it is a no brainer,” said the Cobblers boss. “He has played every game for me, and near enough every minute since I have been here.

“His goals and assists have a been a vital cog in this club maintaining its status in this division.”

And it’s not just Taylor’s on-field performances that have impressed Edinburgh, he says the players is the model pro off it as well.

“Matty is an unbelievable professional, and I think for someone who has been where he has and achieved what he has, to still push himself every day is incredible,” said the Town manager.

“He has not missed a day’s training, he’s not missed a match, and he is fantastic influence around this football club and one that I am delighted that has committed for another year.

“For me it is a fantastic acquisition, and I look forward to continuing to work with Matty because he has been outstanding.”