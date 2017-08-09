Boath hits winner to end Town’s home run

Daventry Town suffered their first home United Counties League defeat in almost 18 months on Tuesday.

A solitary first half goal from Liam Boath settled Tuesday’s premier division contest at Communications Park where Desborough Town ran out 1-0 winners.

Town made three changes to the starting line up because of injuries picked up in the FA Cup defeat to Worcester City.

Matt Finlay was signed during the day to replace Anthony O’Connor in goal and Craig Robinson and Rico Alexander came in for Adam Creaney and Dean Lukeman. Midfielder Robbie Parsons came in along with Dan Bendon who returned after impressing last season.

Town went close early when a cross found the unmarked Robinson, the striker’s header looped over the stranded Chris Jones but fell on top of the bar and went over. Town had the best of the possession but only created half chances which fell to Dan Childs, Alexander and Fitzgerald.

Desborough came more into the game and only a good save from Finlay denied Turner. But moments later Turner’s 25-yard free kick stuck the underside of the bar and Boath tapped the ball home.

John Dean nearly doubled the advantage when he went through but his shot curled just high and wide of the goal. There was controversy right just before halftime when the ball appeared to strike the hand of a defender before Adam Confue’s shot looked to cross the line but play was waved on.

After the restart Finlay made three good saves from Dean while Town huffed and puffed at the other end. Substitute Robbie Parsons went agonisingly close when his shot bounced just wide of the left hand upright.