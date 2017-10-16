Bettles bags winner as Town edge it and move up to third

Jake Bettles grabbed the late winner as Daventry Town moved up to third place in the United Counties League.

In front of a attendance of nearly 150 at Communications Park, goals from Jordan Orosz, substitute Alex Webb and Bettles helped Town beat struggling Sleaford Town 3-2 in Saturday’s premier division clash.

With close rivals Newport Pagnell Town and Eynesbury Rovers all suffering defeats, Daventry moved up to third in the table.

In a keenly fought contest, Town had several regulars absent but still managed to take all three points albeit by the slenderest of margins.

Both sides had early chances, Adam Confue shot over the bar while Liam Hargrave should have done better for the visitors. The breakthrough came in the seventh minute when a Sam Jackson corner was met with a near post header by Orosz

Sleaford pressed and a corner saw Tom Figura shoot wide while Ben Browne had to head off the line and at the other end Orosz had a penalty appeal away.

After the restart a delightful flick in the box by Kieron Fitzgerald resulted in Bettles shooting wide before George Couzens slotted past O’Connor to equalise on the hour mark. But Town got back in front in the 78th minute when Fitzgerald shot straight at keeper Garry Doran and Webb netted from the rebound.

In the 85th minute, Sleaford were back in it. A free-kick near the halfway line resulted in a looping header from Hargrave which beat Ant O’Connor.

But just a minute later a through ball by the impressive and hard-working Adam Confue put in Bettles who slotted the ball past Doran to win it.

Some late pressure from Sleaford was comfortably soaked up by the home side, much to the relief of joint manager Ian King who said: “Given that the nucleus of the side was missing, the performance was enough. However, we will need to raise our game against the better sides.”