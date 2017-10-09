Bettles and Creaney on target to earn three points for Town

Adam Creaney scored a superb second goal for Daventry Town

Second half goals from Jake Bettles and a cracker from Adam Creaney earned Town a 2-0 victory at Eynesbury in Saturday’s premier division clash.

Captain Ross Harris missed the match following his sending off at Yaxley so work experience signing from Burton Albion Max Smith came in alongside Rico Alexander in central defence and impressed.

The home side should have been in front as they carved out two early chances but Town settled into their normal game. Bettles shot wide and a misplaced pass from keeper Dan George presented Kieran Fitzgerald with an opportunity but he was unable to take advantage.

It was Town who were in the ascendancy after the restart. Creaney found space in the box but a defender was quick to react and prevent him from getting a shot on target.

Phil Cassidy tried his luck from 30 yards but his shot went just wide and moments later George fumbled a simple shot with Fitzgerald and Confue going down in the box but the referee waved away both appeals.

It was all Town, Creaney’s free-kick went just wide and Bettles was thwarted by a defender just as the striker was about to shoot. But Town finally broke the deadlock when Creaney crossed for Bettles to finish well inside the six-yard box.

It took a spectacular save from Ant O’Connor to keep the Town in front and from the resulting corner the ball was cleared off the line.

Town almost had a second when Bettles shot was only partially stopped by George before being cleared. Creaney’s shot was blocked by the keeper before Orosz had another effort which went just wide.

Creaney doubled Town’s lead when he made space for himself and curled a great shot over the keeper into the top corner of the net. Confue’s shot from 40 yards saw George grab it at the second attempt right under the bar.