Bates bags a brace as Daventry book their place in next round

Karl Bates was involved in all three goals as Daventry Town progressed into the first round of the FA Vase, coming from behind to beat Windsor 3-1 at Communications Park.

Bates scored twice and set up Aaron King to win Saturday’s preliminary round tie for Daventry, who had gone behind in the second half.

Daventry will be at home to Edgware Town in the next round later this month.

In a first half in which neither keeper had a save to make, it was Daventry who created the majority of the chances. Jordan Orosz, who was a constant threat to the Windsor defence, fed King who shot just over, and also set up Adam Creaney who shot wide.

Adam Confue’s shot was blocked and the rebound fell to King who volleyed just wide. In between, Windsor’s first chance came when Nadir Shafi ran at the Daventry defence and shot over.

Just before the break Barry Dunbar shot wide and Shafi had an effort ruled out offside.

After the restart Amin Khomsi and Ashley Smith went close before Windsor broke the deadlock in the 49th minute, Dunbar volleying home from the edge of the area.

Windsor kept up the pressure with Khomsi shooting wide and Ashley Small going close from a free-kick.

New signing Elliot Lamb-Johnsoncame on to change the game for Daventry. Lamb-Johnson used his electric pace to get in behind the Windsor defence.

The equaliser came in the 69th minute when Bates saw his shot parried by Hugo Sobte but King slid in to poke the rebound into the net.

Daventry took the lead in the 76th minute when a fine team move saw King release Bates who made no mistake with a fiercely hit shot. Daventry put the game beyond doubt two minutes later, Confue headed a corner across the goal and Bates was on hand to head home from six yards.