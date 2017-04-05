Anderson says Cobblers still have work to do as Blades come to town

Midfielder Paul Anderson insists there’s still work to do before the Cobblers can start celebrating their Sky Bet League One survival this season ahead of Saturday’s clash against ‘the best team in the division’ in Sheffield United.

Last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Rochdale took the Cobblers up to 51 points for the campaign, eight clear of the bottom four with just five games remaining.

Only two teams since the turn of the century have gone down with that many points in the third tier of English football; Torquay United in 2004/05 and Bristol Rovers in 2000/2001.

But though the bookmakers are now offering odds of up to 200/1 for the Cobblers to be relegated, Anderson insists there is work to be done, especially as many of the teams below them have picked up of late.

“There are still teams with games in hand on us so we’ll see where we are after those because it could be six points with still five games to go and that feels a bit too close,” he warned.

“But they’ve all got to play each other and we have to play a few of the teams as well, so hopefully we can pick up a couple more points on the way before the last three games.

“As soon as we’re mathematically safe it’ll be a nice feeling.”

A familiar face will be in the opposite dugout this weekend when Chris Wilder returns to Sixfields and brings his champions-elect Blades with him.

Currently on an 11-game unbeaten run, the Blades are motoring towards the title and look certain to seal their inevitable promotion either against Coventry City on Wednesday night or at Sixfields on Saturday.

“They’ve been the best team in the division, I don’t think anyone can argue that,” said Anderson.

“But we believe we can beat anyone on our day. We’re at home and we’ll go into the game wanting to win the game.

“It’s just another game for us. We’ll get ready through this week, we’ll get prepared for the game and hopefully we’ll come away with the three points.”