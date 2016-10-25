Anderson confident Cobblers can mix it with League One’s finest

Cobblers midfielder Paul Anderson says his side ‘have nothing to fear’ this season and believes they can compete with the best Sky Bet League One has to offer after moving back up to eighth courtesy of Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Shrewsbury Town.

Anderson was one of Northampton’s star performers in the win at Greenhous Meadow as his two goals – though the second may eventually go down as an own goal – helped them to three welcomed points which followed a four-game winless run.

As a result, Cobblers have climbed back up to eighth place, however the competitive nature of this season’s League One, with eight points separating fifth from 22nd, means things can change quickly.

Nevertheless, summer signing Anderson insists the belief is high among his team-mates who will not settle for mere consolidation this term despite being new to the division.

“We believe we can be right up there,” he stated after Saturday’s win.

“We showed at times against Scunthorpe, who are top of the league, that we’ve got nothing to fear at all in this division.

“We have to be a bit realistic. We’re in this league to stay in this league, that is number one priority and anything beyond that is a bonus.

“But we know our strengths and we’ll play to our strengths and if you can play to your strengths in football, you’ll win more games than you’re going to lose.

“We go into every single game thinking and believing we can win, and that’s what we set out to do.”

Despite that confidence, though, Northampton have struggled for consistency in recent weeks with Saturday’s victory their first for five league games.

Anderson's first goal owed much to the work of JJ Hooper

But that doesn’t surprise Anderson, who offered his own opinion on why their form has been so up and down.

He added: “It’s been frustrating for everyone, not just fans, because we want to win every single game.

“We had an unbeaten run for 31 games and now we’ve got to get back into that.

“But no one said it would be easy. It was only a year ago that the club nearly wasn’t so I think people have to remember what the new owners have done.

“A new manager has also come in and there’s been a lot of change so I think people have to realise that.”