Addicks boss Robinson expects ‘very strong’ Cobblers to be Charlton’s ‘biggest test so far’

Charlton Athletic manager Karl Robinson expects the Cobblers to provide his side with their ‘biggest test of the season so far’ when the two teams meet at The Valley on Saturday.

The Addicks have experienced a mixed start to the campaign, beating Bristol Rovers 1-0 on the opening day before going down 2-0 away at Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

But by all accounts they were unfortunate not to get something out of that game at Home Park, and now Robinson is expecting an even tougher test this weekend when the Cobblers head down to London.

“I think they will be our biggest test so far,” he told Charlton’s club website. “People look at Charlton and what has gone on in the summer and since Northampton’s takeover their squad has become very strong too.

“We have to approach the game in the right frame of mind and as we did the Bristol Rovers game. I’ve watched their game against Fleetwood and they should have won it clearly. We rued our missed chances against Plymouth last Saturday and they were exactly the same in their game.

“We know exactly what we are coming up against, they’ll know what they are coming up against and it is about us implementing our style on the game. We want to take the game to them and it is one that we’ll have to be very tactically astute in.”

Northampton will come up against a familiar face on Saturday in the shape of wing wizard Ricky Holmes, who made his home at Sixfields before moving to Charlton last summer.

“I don’t think Ricky is that type of character to get too involved with what people think of him,” Robinson told News Shopper. “He’s a very individual type of person and he’ll certainly be raring to go.

“Ricky just has an on and off button, he doesn’t have a progressive one that slowly gets him there.

“It’s either one hundred per cent or nothing. It doesn’t matter who he’s playing against.

“With some players, playing against your old club, it does have an impact on them, but when you get what you get out of Ricky, I don’t think that really changes.”