Foden feels fans will play massive part for 'underperforming' Saints

Ben Foden has urged the Saints supporters to stick with their side as Jim Mallinder’s men seek to put things right at Sale Sharks on Saturday.

Foden and Co tasted a fifth defeat in six matches last weekend as Worcester Warriors ended their winless start to the Aviva Premiership season at Sixways.



Saints shipped four tries on their way to a 30-15 loss and their supporters made their feelings known on social media and messageboards after the match.



Foden knows he and his team-mates have failed to hit the standards expected of them in recent times and he knows the backing of his club’s fan base will be crucial in the weeks to come.



“Rugby’s a fickle game - they have got to stay with us,” the 32-year-old said.



“We know the fans play a massive part and we know as a team we’ve been underperforming.



“As a team, we need to get better.



“We’ve got the support of Northampton behind us and we expect to win our home games, but we’ve got to do well away and we’ll look for a reaction against Sale.



“Hopefully the fans can get behind us and try to give us that extra two per cent to knock us over the line.



“That would be great.”



When asked whether this is one of the toughest spells he has experienced since joining Saints from Sale in 2008, Foden said: “Yes, definitely.



“At Northampton, we look at ourselves as a top team. We want to be competing at the highest levels in all formats in every game.



“It doesn’t matter whether it’s the Anglo-Welsh Cup, the Challenge Cup, the Champions Cup or the Premiership - we want to be winning every game.



“To lose five out of six, it’s a dark time and dark place to be in, but we’ve got to regroup.



“We know if we get it right, we’re a match for anybody, but it’s about getting it right on and off the field.



“We need to go away, do our homework and train well.



“Training felt good before the Worcester game but we were slow out of the blocks and discipline let us down.



“There’s plenty to work on, but we’ve got a good enough team, we’ve got enough leaders, we’ve got enough quality in our squad to hopefully go out and beat Sale this week.”