England call for Saints trio

Three Saints players have been named in the England squad ahead of the Old Mutual Wealth Series opener against Argentina.

Dylan Hartley, Courtney Lawes and Piers Francis have all been selected by boss Eddie Jones.

England will play the Pumas on 11 November at Twickenham before facing Australia (18 November) and Samoa (25 November).

A total of 34 players will convene on Sunday to travel to Portugal for a training camp before the squad assemble at Pennyhill Park a week later.

And Jones said: “Our first match against Argentina in the Old Mutual Wealth Series is a significant game for England and everything we have been doing in our training camps so far this season has been geared around getting the detail right in our preparation on how we want to play and win against them next month.

“This will be the fourth time we have played against Argentina in the Past 12 months and the last time we play them before 2019, so we want to make sure our record against them is 4-0.”

England squad: Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Danny Care (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Saints), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Forwards: Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Saints), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Saints), Matt Mullan (Wasps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)