Eadie ready to return from injury as Saints head to Sandy Park

Mitch Eadie is set to make his comeback for Saints after being named on the bench for Saturday's Anglo-Welsh Cup game at Exeter Chiefs (kick-off 3pm).
The No.8, who joined from Bristol during the summer, has not played since suffering an ankle injury 15 minutes into the Aviva Premiership opening-day clash with Saracens at Twickenham.
But he has now fully recovered, having returned to training a couple of weeks ago, and is able to play a part at Sandy Park.
Jim Mallinder has named a strong side for the Anglo-Welsh Cup opener, with experienced faces such as Christian Day, Tom Wood and Stephen Myler all starting.
They are mixed with talented youngsters, with hooker Reece Marshall and promising full-back George Furbank also named in the first 15.
Exeter Chiefs: M'Boge; O'Flaherty, Hendrickson, Devoto, Short; Simmonds, Chudley; Hepburn, Taione, Low; Atkins, Skinner; Freeman, Kvesic, Horstmann (c).
Replacements: Malton, Keast, Street, Salmon, Lawday, Maunder, Morley, Hill.
Saints: Furbank; Estelles, Hutchinson, Stephenson, Pisi; Myler, Reinach; van Wyk, Marshall, Hill; Craig, Day; Wood, Nutley, Dickinson (c).
Replacements: Fish, Beesley, Ford-Robinson, J Onojaife, Eadie, Mitchell, Grayson, Emery.
