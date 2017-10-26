Eadie and Horne edging closer to Saints return

Summer signing Mitch Eadie is closing in on a return to Saints action.

The 25-year-old, who moved to Northampton from Bristol, suffered an ankle injury in the opening-day defeat to Saracens at Twickenham.

He was forced off after just 15 minutes and has not been able to play since.

But Eadie returned to training at the end of last week and could soon be competing with Teimana Harrison and Sam Dickinson for the No.8 shirt again.

"Mitch Eadie has had a full week training," Saints attack coach Alan Dickens confirmed.

"He came back towards the end of last week and has had a full week this week."

More good news for Saints comes in the form of Australian centre Rob Horne, who has not played since the win against Harlequins on September 30 due to shoulder and ankle injuries respectively.

"Rob Horne's back running and trained this week," Dickens said.

But David Ribbans looks set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an ankle problem in Monday night's Wanderers game against Newcastle Falcons.

"Dave's a bit sore," Dickens said.

"I'm not sure exactly what he's done or when he'll be back as yet."

Wales star George North will definitely miss Saturday's game against Wasps due to the knee injury he sustained in the most recent defeat to Saracens.

But skipper Dylan Hartley is available after the citing complaint against him was dismissed at a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday.