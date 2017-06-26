Duckett relieved as he registers fine ton for Northants

Ben Duckett admitted it was a ‘massive relief’ to rack up a century for Northants against Leicestershire on Monday.

Duckett delivered a fine innings, smashing 112 from just 102 balls as his side were dismissed for 261.

Max Holden hit a superb 92

The 22-year-old had only previously made two half-centuries in the Championship this season, but he returned to form in fine fashion at the County Ground.

Duckett was one of just two players in the match to have faced the pink Duke ball, which was used for the first time in Northants’ first day-night four-day match in the club’s history.

And the England man certainly showed his nous, with Max Holden also impressing with 92 from 191 deliveries.

Northants then reduced Leicestershire to 65 for four under the lights before the close of the first day.

And Duckett said: “It’s been frustrating over the last few months.

“I’ve felt quite good but it was a massive relief to get to three figures here and everyone saw how much it meant to me.

“I said early on I was going to be aggressive and tried to get off to a good start and went from there.

“The odd ball earlier was a little difficult to pick up but I knew what to expect having faced the pink ball before - but it’s quite different batting in Northampton to Abu Dhabi.

“The pink ball changed a lot and we could have taken as many as six wickets in that last session.

“Perhaps we didn’t cash in as much as we should.”

Day two at the County Ground starts at 2pm on Tuesday.