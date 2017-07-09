Duckett delighted to help Steelbacks secure important success at Durham

Ben Duckett knows there is much more to come from Northants after their six-wicket win at Durham Jets.

Duckett was the star of the show for the Steelbacks, smashing 72 from 56 balls as the champions chased down Durham's 161 for seven with four deliveries to spare.

Northants had suffered opening-night disappointment last Friday, losing by seven wickets at home to Derbyshire Falcons.

But there was no repeat of that woe on this occasion, as skipper Alex Wakely won the toss and opted to field, with his side always confident chasers.

And their belief proved well founded once again, as Duckett's impressive knock and a nerveless finish from Rob Keogh, who hit the winning runs, just as he did against Durham in last year's final, saw the Steelbacks home.

“It was important to get that first win and we felt this was a game we should win as Durham were without their big gun (England) players," said Duckett, whose side now prepare to host Yorkshire on Tuesday night.

"We weren't at our best, but we know from the past it's about getting in the right form at the right time.

“It's not a pitch where you're going to clear the ropes, but if we could get one four every over and a few singles we could keep it ticking over.

"It's a big ground and we knew what Durham were going to do to try to defend it.

“I was going at the ball a bit too hard at the start of my innings, but I could fall back on a few shots which are low risk for me.”