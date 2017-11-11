Dowson delighted to see Saints get back on track

Phil Dowson was happy Saints managed to 'get back on the horse' during their comfortable win against the Dragons.

The green, black and gold grabbed a 41-7 success at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday evening, scoring six tries in the process.

Efforts from Juan Pablo Estelles, Reece Marshall, Ken Pisi, Cobus Reinach, Tom Wood and Alex Mitchell got the job done.

The victory ended Saints' five-match losing streak ahead of the return to Aviva Premiership action, at Dowson's former club, Worcester Warriors, next Saturday.

And the assistant coach said: "We needed to turn the momentum round.

"We'd had a pretty poor month so we needed to change that and get back on the horse, and the lads did that today.

"We stood up and now we need to take that win and push forward.

"This should give us some momentum going into next week."

South African scrum-half Reinach was deservedly named man of the match against the Dragons after a sparky showing.

And Dowson said: "He's lightning fast.

"He's just beginning to find his feet because he hasn't been at the club long and he's starting to find his way in the system.

"He's in and playing well."

When asked who else impressed him, Dowson said: "Alex Mitchell did really well, likewise (Alex) Moon off the bench.

"Reece Marshall brought energy and he's been champing at the bit, which puts pressure on Dylan (Hartley) and Mikey Haywood.

"It was great to see the young guys stepping up and then you look at other guys like Juan (Pablo Estelles) on the wing and Sam Dickinson stepping up.

"It was a really good team effort today."