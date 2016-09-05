Dons boss Robinson: Cobblers had three shots and scored three goals

Milton Keynes Dons manager Karl Robinson felt there were three main reasons behind his side’s 3-2 defeat to Northampton on Sunday; cheap goals conceded, bad luck and debatable refereeing decisions.

Robinson’s team made what he described as ‘the almost perfect start’ as they dominated possession in the opening exchanges before falling apart once Northampton went in front through Harry Beautyman.

Ex-Dons man Alex Revell came back to haunt his former club to head in a second before Matty Taylor’s sumptuous free-kick had the Cobblers cruising at 3-0 inside 30 minutes.

Dons did rally and scored through Dean Bowditch and Samir Carruthers but the destiny of the three points was never in doubt.

A clearly exasperated Robinson said afterwards: “We can’t keep giving away goals because we end up playing catch-up. We set up almost perfectly, started well and dominated possession of the ball but turned down good opportunities.

“Northampton had three shots and scored three goals, that has been the story of our season. It’s as though every shot is nestling in the back of our net at the moment.

“It just seems that we are being punished for every single individual error at the moment. But if this was a group of players who didn’t care for this football club that could have ended four or five goals.

“I know we have to stop giving goals away but the thing that I am clinging on to is that this group of players are rolling their sleeves up and trying. They are almost getting themselves back into these games.

“We played very well at certain stages of the game but deflections went against us and any 50-50 decision went against us. It’s amazing how (Daniel) Powell can pull one shirt yet Alex Revell can pull shirts for 90 minutes and not get one free-kick go against him.

“But we can’t wallow in self-pity, we have to take it on the chin, that’s part of the industry.

“We’ve just got to work harder and try and move forward.”