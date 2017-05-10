'Dismal' display sees Steelbacks eliminated from One-Day Cup

David Ripley was left to reflect on a 'pretty dismal' batting display after Northants were thrashed by 164 runs at home to Yorkshire Vikings.

The Steelbacks saw their Royal London One-Day Cup hopes go up in smoke as the Vikings produced a ruthless bowling performance.



Northants were reduced to 11 for four early on and were eventually dismissed for just 136, which was 16 runs fewer than Yorkshire batsman Gary Ballance made earlier.



Ballance steered his side out of choppy waters after a couple of wickets from Ben Sanderson had the Vikings rocking on 73 for four.



The away side eventually finished on 300 for six as Ballance blasted an unbeaten 152, with Matthew Waite (43) and Adil Rashid (41) adding useful runs.



Rory Kleinveldt had returned from injury to play his first One-Day Cup game of the season, but his one for 61 with the ball and 31 with the bat was nowhere near enough.



Graeme White was the pick of the bunch for the Steelbacks with two for 37 before he top scored with 40 from 26 balls.



But the game was close to its conclusion by then and Northants bowed out of the competition having won just one of their opening six matches.



“We’ve had patches throughout the competition of good cricket but when we’ve been bad we’ve been pretty bad," Steelbacks head coach Ripley said.



"The 113 runs in the last 10 overs (of Yorkshire's innings) was an exceptionally high amount of runs to concede.



“It took something exceptional to post something probably only just above par and at half-time I thought we could still win, but it was a pretty dismal batting display."

Rory Kleinveldt claimed a wicket on his return for Northants

Ben Sanderson made an impact early in the Yorkshire innings