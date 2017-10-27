Dickinson enjoying his second chance at Saints

When January comes, Sam Dickinson could face another spell of uncertainty.

But for now, the affable forward is just enjoying his second chance at Saints.

Dickinson was initially released by the club at the end of last season.

However, with Louis Picamoles completing an unexpected big-money move to Montpellier, Saints were in the market for a new No.8.

With few big names available to join during the summer, they turned back to Dickinson, a man who played a sizeable role in the sensational double-winning season of 2013/14.

The 32-year-old was happy to oblige, having seen potential openings close after his contract ended.

And Dickinson is revelling in reminding everyone of his worth at Franklin’s Gardens before his six-month deal comes to an end in December and the search for a new club starts again.

“It (the end of last season) was a weird time because I had a lot of interest from different places but nothing really came through so I was left a bit in limbo,” said Dickinson.

“Saints obviously had plans for after Christmas and needed someone to cover the back row and it was a mutual interest between us.

“I was happy to stay where I had made a lot of memories so I signed for another six months.

“Having not had another deal secured, I was still hovering not knowing what the next move would be so I was happy to extend my time here and stay at a place I’ve made home.

“It will be interesting come December, but for now I think both sides are happy. Well, I hope the coaches are happy with me!”

Saints have added South African flanker Heinrich Brussow to their squad and he will arrive wen his club commitments end in January.

That is likely to mean Dickinson won’t be offered an extension to his six-month deal, but if he is able to add more impressive appearances to the three he has already made for Saints this season, things could change.

“It’s been nice to be back out there,” said Dickinson, who started against London Irish and Gloucester and came off the bench against Harlequins.

“In the circumstances that I re-signed, you know you’re going to be injury cover more than anything else, but we have had a lot of injuries.

“It’s been nice for me, obviously not for the squad as a whole, but we’ve been pretty decent in the games I’ve played.

“It’s been nice to contribute again.”

Dickinson did think he had a move lined up for after Christmas, but that, like a few other opportunities, has fallen through.

He explained: “It was another potential thing that slipped through the net so I’m available from January.

“I’ve got no concrete plans as of yet. It’s a situation I’ve not been in.

“Last season wasn’t the best so now when I’m talking to people it’s going to be them wanting to see what I’m like.

“It’s been helpful for me to get involved in some games.

“Being available mid-season, I presume most teams are more looking for injury cover. It’s not like their squad is unsettled come December, it’s halfway through the season.

“We’ll see what comes up, if anything.”