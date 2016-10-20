Delight for Northants star Duckett as he makes England Test debut

Ben Duckett is an England Test player.

The Northants left-hander, who turned 22 this week, opened the batting for his country in Thursday’s first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

Things didn’t go as the player would have hoped as he was dismissed for just 14, but he will be confident of making a better impression in the second innings.

Duckett took to Twitter at the close of play, and said: “Thank you for all the kind messages, special day receiving my test cap! Not the ideal start but the lads have got us in a good position.”

The former Stowe School pupil became the 672nd player to represent England at Test level, and his selection was just reward for a brilliant summer with Northants and also the England Lions.

The player showed he has the temperament for international cricket with two half-centuries in the recent one-day international series in Bangladesh, and strode to the crease with England captan Alastair Cook earlier today.

Duckett’s innings lasted 35 balls, and he scored two boundaries, before being bowled by teenage Bangladesh spinner Mehedi Hassan, also making his Test debut.

Duckett was dismissed with the score on 18, and England would slump to 21 for three and 105 for six before half-centuries from Moeen Ali (68) and Jonny Bairst0w (52) turned the innings around.

England closed the first day on 258 for seven from 92 overs, with Hassan claiming five for 64 from 33 overs.

Duckett is the first Northants player to play Test cricket for England since Monty Panesar, who made his debut in the five-day game back in 2006.

His Test selection caps a remarkable 2016 for Duckett, who was last month named the Professional Cricketers’ Association young player of the year as well as player of the year.