Daventry Town must aim to be error free

Daventry Town will have to eradicate costly errors if they are to progress in Saturday’s FA Vase tie with Windsor.

Following Saturday’s United Counties League defeat at Melton Town, Daventry bounced back to take a point against high-flying Bugbrooke St Michaels on Tuesday.

We are very much still work in progress but I feel in the coming games we will click Arron Parkinson

But it could, and should, have been all three division one points as Daventry threw away a two-goal first half advantage before regaining the lead only to concede a late equaliser.

Joint manager Aaron Parkinson said; “After the poor performance Saturday at Melton we asked the lads for a reaction and for large periods of the game we dominated possession and looked a threat every time. In the final third we created numerous opportunities throughout the game.

“Credit to Bugbrooke who have a hard working young side and had plenty of pace on the counter-attack which made the game a good one to watch.

“All in all, it was a very good display with a lot of positives to take into Saturday’s game against Windsor. We just need to stop making individual errors at crucial times in games and if we do this we will start putting points on the board very quickly.

“We are very much still work in progress but I feel in the coming games we will click and start producing some entertaining attacking football.”

Parkinson and Andy Marks are pleased with the football their side is producing will be looking for their players to make the most of their opportunities and eradicate errors from their game. And they will be hoping to make progress in Saturday’s first qualifying round tie at Communications Park.

Looking back on the game, Parkinson added; “After going two goals up In the opening 20 minutes we were in full control of proceedings until an error allowed them back into the game. That gave them a lift and they had the game all square with a well worked second goal.

“Our first goal on the night involved some lovely one touch football and was a great team goal. In the second half we again controlled the game for almost the entirety creating good opportunities from open play and set-pieces.

“Jordan Orosz deserved his goal after being a constant threat. They equalised with what looked an offside goal.”