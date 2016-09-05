Daventry return empty-handed despite positive start

Daventry came away from Melton Mowbray empty-handed after three second half goals saw them go down 4-3 in Saturday’s UCL division one clash.

Scott Cross scored in each half and Elliot Herbert marked his first start with a late goal. Ultimately it wasn’t enough for Daventry, who entertain second-placed Bugbrooke on Tuesday.

Daventry took the lead against the run of play in the 19th minute, Cross beating Richard Cragg from 25 yards. But Daventry lost captain Ross Harris who was replaced by Lewis Travers with Dan Childs moving to centre half.

Melton coped well with going behind and went close when Aaron Parkinson blocked a shot from Jordan Cuflin-Stableford. Melton equalised on the stroke of halftime, referee Paul Martin penalising Herbert and Ash Palfreyman scored from the ensuing spot-kick.

Daventry regained the lead three minutes after the restart from another penalty. Defender Joe Slater was adjudged to be holding and Cross beat Cragg from the spot.

But Daventry’s lead lasted just nine minutes, Jack Baker picked the ball up in midfield and ran at the Town defence before hitting a low shot past McClellan.

Melton took the lead in the 63rd minute, Palfreyman was given too much time on the ball 25 yards out and he finished well past McClellan. Melton extended their lead in the 70th minute when a brisk counter-attack resulted in Adam Bishop scoring.

Aaron King was denied by Cragg who also saved from Phil Cassidy before the visitors reduced the arrears in the 87th minute through Herbert. Cross almost bagged his hat-trick in stoppage-time, his shot from outside the area went just wide.