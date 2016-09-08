Wakely tips Duckett for England after Northants crush Kent

Northants skipper Alex Wakely says no player in England is batting better than Ben Duckett.

The 21-year-old smashed a stunning 208 from just 251 balls to help his side secure an impressive 10-wicket County Championship win against Kent.

The division two promotion-chasers had no answer to Duckett as he helped Northants rack up a 154-run first innings lead.

And David Ripley’s men wrapped up victory on day three, bowling Kent out for 184, with Rory Kleinveldt taking five wickets, before Duckett hit the winning runs as the victory target of 31 was reached without loss.

And Wakely, who had hit 73 alongside Duckett in the first innings, said: “That was more or less one of our most complete performances of the season.

“Earlier in the summer I felt we were playing bit-part cricket at times and doing some disciplines well but not quite executing the others, whereas in the last couple of games things have gone perfectly.

“Bowling first we were brilliant and didn’t give them much at all, but I must talk again about that innings by Ben Duckett. It was special.

“(Kent and England wicketkeeper) Sam Billings asked me today if Kent had bowled badly to him or was Ben that good? I answered, ‘he was that good’.

“I don’t think there is anyone batting better than him in the country right now and I don’t think it will be very long before we see him in an England shirt.”