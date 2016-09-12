Wakely’s delight as old pals act gives Northants upper hand

Alex Wakely was a happy man after Northants’ old pals act did the trick against Gloucestershire on day one of the County Championship Division Two clash.

Skipper Wakely and long-time team-mate Rob Newton both racked up centuries to put the home side in control at the County Ground.

Wakely eventually departed for 104 from 191 balls, while Newton stuck around a bit longer to make 130 from 223 balls.

Northants finished the day on 322 for six and will now look to push on in pursuit of victory in their final game of a successful season.

“It was a pretty good day seeing as we’ve been stuck in and the conditions... we’ve batted quite nicely and are in a good position,” Wakely said.

“If we can get 400 plus that would be a great number.

“I haven’t batted much with Newts, I’ve known him for the longest in this dressing room so it was nice to score some runs with him and it set the day up for us.

“I’ve felt really good the last couple of months and I‘ve done okay in what’s been a good season for the club.”