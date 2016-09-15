Sanderson revels in ‘amazing’ feeling after steering Northants to victory

Ben Sanderson says finishing the season with eight second innings wickets was ‘amazing’.

The 27-year-old was the star of the show for Northants as they bowled out Gloucestershire for 327 on the final day to win by 114 runs.

Sanderson claimed second innings figures of eight for 73 and a match total of nine for 104 in an impressive solo display at the County Ground.

And he was delighted with the way things panned out for Northants, who claimed their third successive County Championship Division Two win to move up to third in the table.

“It was a very hot day and to get eight is just amazing,” said Sanderson, who claimed 55 Championship wickets this season at an average of 21.03.

“We knew that a couple of wickets with the new ball would give us a new lease of life and it wobbled just a little bit.

“We thought they were a bit short with the ball so we worked on our lengths to get a bit fuller and it proved key in both innings.

“I said I probably won’t beat the seven-for at Swansea but this is amazing, what a way to end the season.”