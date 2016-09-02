Ripley lauds Northants’ desire after spinners secure big win

David Ripley hailed the desire of his Northants players after they wrapped up victory against Glamorgan inside three days.

Rob Keogh finished with incredible match figures of 13 for 125 as Glamorgan were bowled out for 124 in their first innings and 132 in their second.

Graeme White also chipped in with superb figures of seven for 91, including six for 44 in the second innings, as spin secured a big win for the County.

Ben Duckett was also impressive as he blasted 80 in the first innnings and a stunning 185 from 159 balls in the second.

All in all, it was a fine effort from Northants, who picked up their second win in 14 County Championship Division Two games this season. The other victory also came against Glamorgan.

And head coach Ripley said: “We’ve found a bit of form at the wrong end of the season but it’s nice to be playing well.

“We had some great individual performances and the second day’s play was sensational.

“As a team we felt up for it and there was desire here - you can rev people up but it’s about personal responsibility - and now we want to finish the season strongly.”